Dear Editor: I watched and listened to the Republicans debate for the governorship in Wisconsin.
Happy to hear that both Michels and Kleefisch promise not to trash each other in their TV ads. Yet, a mere two days later, both aired ads proclaiming the other with the worst slam ever: calling each other "Madison insiders" (among other trash talk).
If neither can keep an open promise for more than two days, you gotta wonder what will happen if either gets elected?
To me, it doesn't elevate someone when they diminish the other, it only makes them look bad. But I'm only one voter, not 2,000 mules, not space aliens come to Earth stealing votes and not masses of corpses risen from the dead to vote again and again.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac