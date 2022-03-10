Dear Editor: The loss of the only Latin program in the Madison School District is arguably shameful.
Classical studies in colleges and universities remains not only a viable discipline, but a vital one as new perspectives on the human condition bring deeper insight into pan-Mediterranean peoples and cultures. Latin, classical Greek, classical Arabic, Hebrew, Aramaic, Hieroglyphic signs and significations remain fundamental to this study, and real advancement is limited if the study of language waits for its beginning until college. Thus, students from the many prep schools assume this advantage as a matter of course, but the public school student gets hobbled from the outset. This becomes a matter of social equity — one for which I can not imagine a better argument in favor of vouchers.
If the public school system can not provide schooling in the classics, then the public should provide funding for students to attend institutions where this is available.
Christopher Kox
San Francisco