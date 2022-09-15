Dear Editor: Since August of 2020, Kenosha has been used as a political football by Republicans who want to score political points. This needs to stop.
The continuous rehashing of the events in Kenosha during the summer of 2020 and the subsequent response is painting our community in a bad light. It is scaring away investment, tourists and small businesses — and it’s preventing our city from moving forward in a constructive way. We should be focused on addressing the issues that led to the shooting of Jacob Blake, and working to heal. Not being the backdrop for your misleading political ads.
We were once an unknown Wisconsin lakefront community on the road between Milwaukee and Chicago. But no more. Republican politicians have portrayed our city as a battlefield with nothing else to offer.
We're here to tell you that Kenosha is more than that — it’s our home, and it’s a community that is moving forward. We need everyone to stop using us as a political punching bag and just let us get back to recovering as a community. We care about the same issues as everyone else in Wisconsin: rising costs, public safety, education. Let’s get back to the issues affecting our everyday lives.
Carla Johnson, Patti Prostko, Deborah Lewis
Kenosha