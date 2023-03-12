Dear Editor: Americans are faced with dozens of decisions and choices every day. Choices affecting general public welfare, by necessity, must be made by officials. For example, it would be disastrous if individuals choose which side of the road to drive on. That must be a government decision.
But generally, most decisions are private and made personally. Choosing where we live, work, play, and what to eat are examples of personal choices.
Government intervention in any of the above personal choices would bring about nationwide outrage. Where to vacation, choice of friends, apparel? The list goes on.
Paramount among our choices are personal health decisions. My body, my choice, a common phrase, seems appropriate. Supreme Court candidate Kelly and his sycophants would have us believe the government should control our health care decisions.
Like Kelly I’m an old white man, but unlike Kelly I don’t want to make your health care decisions. I’m currently receiving treatment for prostate cancer. In a Kelly court, would I be able to make my health care decisions? With abortion rights in jeopardy, are other life-saving treatment choices next? Do you want Kelly to decide your cancer treatment options?
We must protect women’s rights. On April 4 vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Supreme Court.
Russ Kaping
Stoughton