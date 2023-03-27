Dear Editor: A group called Fair Courts America is putting out false advertising for the upcoming April 4 election.
This group, and I urge everyone to look up these organizations, is a far-right conservative Republican group funded by Richard Uihlein, who will spend and has spent upwards of $10 million to elect conservative judges and politicians so he can have more tax breaks and pay workers less in wages and benefits.
He is now trying to buying the next Supreme Court justice. The Republicans are drowning in money to support Kelly, while we, the voters, want Judge Janet Protasiewicz. Kelly said “the cavalry is coming,” meaning huge amounts of money to buy ads to spread lies about his opponent and scare Wisconsin citizens to vote for him.
A vote for Kelly is a vote for more corruption and money buying legislators and judges. A vote for Janet Protasiewicz will save our democracy.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville