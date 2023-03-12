Dear Editor: Daniel Kelly was paid $120,000 to advise on election integrity actions which included the submission of fake electors claiming that Wisconsin voters had elected Trump not Biden in the 2020 election. To advocate the overturning of a national election disqualifies Kelly from a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
In a 2014 book, Daniel Kelly, announced his views on the law, declaring that “all authority” comes not from the U.S. Constitution, but from God. Regent University, where Kelly attended law school, has as its mission statement: ”Regent University serves as a center of Christian thought and action to provide excellent education through a biblical perspective and global context equipping Christian leaders to change the world. These values permeate the law school.”
The separation of church and state in America allows God to be present but God’s law must remain at the door of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
To be seated, Kelly must bring our constitution and an oath to defend it, not his Bible. Our secular legal system cannot be analyzed through the prism of the Bible.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn