Dear Editor: over the last 12 years there has been a lot of eye-raising behavior in the state given the vitriol between the two parties.
However, Tuesday night’s “concession” speech by Daniel Kelly was off the charts in terms of political decorum and flat out dignity.
Just think about this. Approximately 40% of those who voted would have been OK with Kelly seated in our state Supreme Court. Alarming to say the least.
His claims of a bought and paid-for candidate in Judge Janet Protasiewicz are quite laughable, especially coming from a candidate who was tooling around the state in a jet provided by a wealthy Oconomowoc couple. I hope there is retribution for Kelly to pay in terms of his involvement in the submission of false delegates in the 2020 election.
As for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, how is it that when things don’t go well for you, that you just get even worse in your behavior?
The people have spoken and all indications are that they are tired of your antics and outright cheating.
Here’s to women’s rights, fair maps and a new direction for the state of Wisconsin!
Randy O’Connell
Evansville