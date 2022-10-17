Dear Editor: When Tim Michels started his campaign he told us he was a self-made man. Michels Corp. construction company was founded two years before Michels was born.
He said he was going to turn Madison upside down. This was about the time Madison was named one of the top cities to live in for the second time in two years.
When Tim joined the Army he didn’t go in for four years and then get back to help out with the family business. No, he stayed in for 12 years, which tells me Michels Corp. didn’t need him around. Now he can leave the business for four years.
Then Tim bragged about having Trumps endorsement. Yes, the same Trump that will be indicted for serious crimes after the midterm election. Also in November he will be in court for allegedly sexually assaulting E, Jean Carroll in the 1990s. She still has the dress with DNA.
I am not sure why people in Wisconsin would vote for a rich guy that lives in a $17 million home in Connecticut and a $9 million penthouse in Manhattan. He has a nice family though. The kids play polo and race yachts.
Tony Evers is doing a great job, we need to keep him as governor.
Jerry Johnson
Madison