Dear Editor: Republicans in the Wisconsin state Legislature are trying to strip away our right to bodily autonomy. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then a 173-year-old law will ban Wisconsinites from receiving lifesaving abortion care. Our governor Tony Evers is trying to repeal this ban, but Republicans prevent him from doing so.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is getting ready to close its doors to people seeking abortions. I am scared and you should be too.
We need our representatives to listen to us, and stop actively trying to do us harm. We need to keep abortion safe and legal in Wisconsin, and we need Republicans to stop attacking our basic human rights.
Paula Bezark
Fitchburg