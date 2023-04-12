Dear Editor: Every country has an iconic animal species that immediately comes to mind.
When one thinks about the country of Australia the kangaroo is most often that species. From Australia’s flag carrier airline, Qantas, to the Royal Australian Air Force the kangaroo is a proud and immediately recognizable symbol of that nation.
Unfortunately, there is also a very dark side to how Australia treats their national animal. Each year approximately 2 million of these iconic marsupials are killed by commercial shooters in Australia primarily to provide skins for the makers of athletic shoes. The slaughter of kangaroos in Australia amounts to the largest yearly killing of land-based wild animals in the world.
This is appalling based on sheer numbers alone, but the fact that much of this is being done for something as shallow as athletic shoes makes the cruelty even harder to swallow.
Fortunately, this year Puma and Nike announced that they would be ending the use of kangaroo skins in their products. Now we are asking that Adidas and New Balance join them in putting an end to this senseless slaughter. This does not lessen the cruelty that comes with the use of other animals in human products, but the market killing of wildlife should never be condoned no matter where in the world that it occurs.
In the meantime, we want to thank Puma and Nike for doing the right thing when it comes to kangaroos. To learn more about the commercial slaughter of kangaroos in Australia and what you can do to help stop it please visit our Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign website.
Paul Collins
State director, Animal Wellness Action