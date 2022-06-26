Dear Editor: The Supreme Court, which is legislating from the bench, should stop the insanity of allowing guns everywhere as in the recent New York decision. Gone is the whining of the NRA that "I want a gun in my home to protect my family" when it has been proven to be 200% more likely to have a death in one's home, or 400% more likely to have a suicide by a family member, according to Mark Rosenberg's research on gun deaths.
The Senate finally passed gun regulation legislation. We are tired of Republicans, Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump — and locally Assembly Speaker Robin Vos gaveling in and out of legislative sessions instead of acting on Wisconsin people's wishes.
Seventy percent of Americans are opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade, and yet Samuel Alito and three unfairly appointed Republican justices have shown their legislative side. They are not the legislative branch of government. I had no idea the NRA and right to life organizations could pay the Republican right wing Supreme Court justices to pretend they are objective when they go against the will of the majority of the people in this country.
At the same time we will kill more people with guns, and we will kill more women by having to go through with a pregnancy or having pregnancy complications that risk the health of the mother.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville