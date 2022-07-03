Dear Editor: Legislating from the bench, the state and federal supreme courts have shown the laws of the state and federal constitutions are open for anything the Republicans want in health care, education, separation of church and state, open carry of guns and now restricting the rights of the citizens of Wisconsin to get rid of Prehn and institute Gov. Tony Evers' choice for the DNR Board.
At the federal level, the Supreme Court will override decisions for the EPA.
How handy for the Republicans to be able to interfere with any laws they don't want to abide by. The will of the people in this democracy is not being heard and will not be heard while the Republicans control the gerrymandered Senate at the state level and the bought-and-paid-for Senate and Supreme court at the federal level. We are losing our democracy on many fronts.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville