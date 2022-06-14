Dear Editor: Courtni Fedie is my daughter. I specifically remember the night she told me about the comments that were made to her. I was beyond angry and upset for her.
I told her that type of behavior ("Harassment on State: Botanist Social staff describe a disturbing pattern") is absolutely unacceptable and that she needed to report it to whomever. As a mom, I was terrified at the possibility that she would ever be alone with this individual. It was clear that she was concerned about retaliation if she reported this or confronted the owner. At that point, I told her to start looking for another job and get out of this restaurant as soon as she possibly could. I was honestly incredibly worried.
My daughter has worked at some very high-end restaurants. She has been working in this industry for years, and she is amazing at her job. I’ve seen her in action and I am her biggest critic and supporter. I was completely relieved when she left that business but very worried that this entire issue would tarnish her reputation as a server.
Justice definitely needs to happen for all of these women as well as any future young women that work either for him or in the industry.
Deborah Cuthbertson
Machesney Park, Illinois