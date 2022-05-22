Dear Editor: In response to John Nichols' “Killing of Palestinian American journalist demands investigation and accountability.”
The Israeli Army’s killing of Shireen Abu Akleh shouldn’t be isolated from the bigger picture of the illegal occupation of Palestine. The Israeli government has consistently been hostile to independent journalism that doesn’t depict the atrocities against Palestinians in the fictitious mode of official state propaganda. Journalists would honor Abu Akleh’s memory by providing this context and focusing on the occupation itself.
Just last May, Israel bombed and destroyed the part-residential high rise that housed Al Jazeera in Gaza, claiming without any evidence that Hamas was using the press as human shields in the middle of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign that killed over 65 Palestinian children. There was no accountability then, and calls for independent investigations into each individual crime (always committed with impunity by Israel), while justified, bely the much larger injustices on this 74th anniversary of Al-Nakba, or catastrophe, that Israel is allowed to commit while subsidized by the American taxpayer.
Meanwhile, no U.S. politician is seriously challenging this arrangement. The outrage about the latest crime becomes a farce when it isn’t followed by genuine efforts to end the structural reasons for the even larger injustices. Rep. Mark Pocan suggests that “restrictions in aid may be necessary if human rights and universally accepted norms aren’t followed.” When in recent memory have they been?
The Israeli army is on pace to have killed five times as many Palestinians this year compared with this point in 2021. Palestinians are being evicted in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, only to watch their homes bulldozed while their children bear witness to these crimes, so Israeli settlers can move in.
We’re way past saying restrictions may be necessary. End all welfare to Israel. Boycott, divest and sanction. End the occupation. Doing so has been justified for a long time.
Richard McGowan
Madison