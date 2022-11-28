Dear Editor: Elon Musk is now the voice of Twitter. Stockholders, fund managers and the Security and Exchange Commission no longer have any say.
Unfettered, and at his pleasure an amnesty grant is being offered to all suspended Twitter accounts. A do-over pardon for any past transgressions. Musk's criteria for reinstatement: The account user must not break existing laws or produce egregious spam.
Litigating any violation of laws will take time, effort and money. Easier said than done. His second caveat is so squishy that just about anything could pass.
Under Musk, Twitter will have little or no content control and weak security. It will become the "free-for-all" free-speech platform, where anyone can scream, "It's my First Amendment right to say anything I want."
So if you want or don't mind what's acceptable content discourse determined in the private playground of an eccentric billionaire, with the, my thought, my way or the highway approach, then by all means tweet away.
But if you, like me, find that unacceptable, realize Twitter is not a life necessity, not the only game in town, nor an addiction to overcome. Just say "no mas" to Twitter.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg