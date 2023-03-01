Dear Editor: A recent contributor to the Voice of the People suggested that it would be a swell idea for various Confederate-sympathizing MAGA types to have their states secede from the Union, and “good riddance.”
I can’t help reflecting on what Abraham Lincoln would’ve had to say on the topic. Here’s how he saw his top priority in a letter to Horace Greeley on Aug. 22, 1862: “I would save the Union. I would save it the shortest way under the Constitution. ... If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that. ...
"I have here stated my purpose according to my view of official duty; and I intend no modification of my oft-expressed personal wish that all men every where could be free.”
So what the people advocating or even just condoning secession are really saying is that “e pluribus unum” was just a cheap joke; that the bloodiest war in American history was fought over a trivial principle that the modern generation ought to shrug off as worthless and just give away because they’re bothered by all the whining; that those honored dead did die in vain; and that government of, by, and for the people should perish from the earth.
Count me out.
Richard S. Russell
Madison