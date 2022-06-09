Dear Editor: We all want our courts to apply the law in a fair and impartial manner. We deserve judges who can hear cases without letting their personal political and religious beliefs affect their decisions. We expect judges to recuse themselves from a case when there is a conflict of interest. Some judges, including those on the U.S. Supreme Court, are ignoring these judicial norms.
The heavily conservative court is responsible for the infamous Citizens United decision and is about to overturn Roe v. Wade. It has refused to address partisan gerrymandering and has gutted the Voting Rights Act. The Supreme Court justices have almost no oversight and thus are virtually unaccountable for their actions and rulings. Justice Clarence Thomas will hear cases involving the Jan. 6 insurrection even though his wife was involved in it.
Congress could enact legislation (for all federal courts, including the Supreme Court) to provide an enforceable code of ethics with mandatory recusal in certain circumstances and removal from the bench for violations. The Supreme Court could no longer be allowed to function in secrecy. It could be legally compelled to make every case public instead of running a “shadow docket.” The For the People Act and the recently introduced Judicial Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act address all of these issues and more. The For the People Act had no support from the GOP in the Senate.
Some states have legislation mandating recusal in state courts for a conflict of interest. Wisconsin has no such laws. Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, introduced bills to tighten Wisconsin’s judicial rules. None of these bills made it out of the Republican-dominated Judiciary Committee.
Our courts make decisions that greatly impact our lives. We need fair and impartial rulings from judges following accepted judicial ethics.
Wendy Carlson
Sauk City