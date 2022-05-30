Dear Editor: We all want our courts to apply the law in a fair and impartial manner. We deserve judges who can hear cases without letting their personal political and religious beliefs affect their decisions.
We expect judges to recuse themselves from a case when there is a conflict of interest. Some judges, including those on the U.S. Supreme Court, are ignoring these judicial norms.
The heavily conservative court is responsible for the infamous Citizens United decision and is about to overturn Roe vs. Wade. It has refused to address partisan gerrymandering and has gutted the Voting Rights Act.
The Supreme Court justices have almost no oversight and thus are virtually unaccountable for their actions and rulings. Justice Clarence Thomas will hear cases involving the Jan 6. insurrection even though his wife attended the rally preceding it and had urged high-ranking members of the Trump administration to do what they could to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Congress could enact legislation (for all federal courts, including the Supreme Court) to provide an enforceable code of ethics with mandatory recusal in certain circumstances and removal from the bench for violations of the code.
The Supreme Court should no longer be allowed to function in secrecy. It should be legally compelled to make every case public instead of running a “shadow docket.” The For the People Act and the recently introduced Judicial Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act address all of these issues and more. The For the People Act had no support from the GOP in the Senate.
Some states have legislation mandating that judges in state courts recuse themselves for conflicts of interest. Wisconsin has no such laws. State Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, introduced bills to tighten Wisconsin’s judicial rules, but they did not advance in the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Our courts make decisions that greatly impact our lives. We need fair and impartial rulings from judges following accepted judicial ethics.
Wendy Carlson
Sauk City