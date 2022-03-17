Dear Editor: I read a headline on a news outlet that said, ”Clarence Thomas, whose wife fought election results, warns of political influence in the courts."
Really? A man put there to be just that, a political influencer. You could say every judge is political because they are human and have their own perceptions of how they see things. It’s just that some are a little more blatant about it than others. Take the Supreme Court for instance. People on both sides of the fence are placed there for a reason, an agenda, and I think it’s as simple as “right and wrong,” or “right versus wrong.” And it seems that right-leaning judges always have to put a dagger in the heart of progress.
I’ll say it again: Look at the Rittenhouse trial, one of the greatest examples of our society that proves just how messed up we really are. Judges are kings and queens of agendas.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville