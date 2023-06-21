Dear Editor: I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Juan Jose Lopez. Or Double J Lo. Juan didn’t like that nickname, but it aptly described the giant that he was.

I knew Juan from hanging out at the bar at the Esquire Club. We had our share of arguments, but they always ended up with a drink and a hug. When you walked into the bar and saw Juan, you knew there would be interesting, honest conversation. I appreciated the page-long tribute you ran, but what it did not emphasize enough is that Juan was a lot of fun.

Patty Sommer

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.