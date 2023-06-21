Dear Editor: I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Juan Jose Lopez. Or Double J Lo. Juan didn’t like that nickname, but it aptly described the giant that he was.
I knew Juan from hanging out at the bar at the Esquire Club. We had our share of arguments, but they always ended up with a drink and a hug. When you walked into the bar and saw Juan, you knew there would be interesting, honest conversation. I appreciated the page-long tribute you ran, but what it did not emphasize enough is that Juan was a lot of fun.
Patty Sommer
Madison