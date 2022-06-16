Dear Editor: As Juneteenth nears this year, a joyous holiday marking the total abolition of legalized chattel slavery in the United States, let us not forget that there are still some fellow Americans who remain ignorantly cynical towards this recognized day of freedom.
Sen. Ron Johnson’s initial opposition to making Juneteenth a federal holiday on the basis of an excess of taxpayer money being spent to account for the proposed federal holiday is disgustingly disrespectful to Black Americans — the descendants of peoples kidnapped and enslaved for centuries to provide free, grueling labor for this nation.
It is ironic that Johnson cited cost as being the prime factor against making Juneteenth a federal holiday considering slavery’s profound contribution to this nation’s economy and built environment.
Enslaved Black Americans have paid the ultimate price in advance for the mere recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and this is not up for debate. Let us celebrate freedom for all!
Mark Dunavan
McFarland