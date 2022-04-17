Dear Editor: With Tax Day, I can’t help but look back at the last two years of skyrocketing prices and never-ending taxes on Americans.
There has never been a moment where Democrats have stood up for the everyday American, only concerning themselves with big government spending plans and catering to the D.C. elite. They have no answers for the oppressive taxation that is inflation. From getting gas to buying groceries, doing essential everyday tasks has become a heavy burden to families across America. You can’t even shop at the Dollar Store without facing a 25% tax increase and spending $1.25 per item. Yet instead of looking out for the everyday American, Democrats continue to neglect us in these trying times.
This is why we need a fighter like Sen. Ron Johnson in the Senate. He stands up for the everyday American, and unlike his Democratic colleagues, his dedication to defending us is clear. Johnson isn’t afraid to go against the grain, and by doing so he provided a tax cut for businesses in 2017 that made sure mom and pop storefronts could compete with large corporations. Without his tremendous achievement, those small businesses may have been forced to close up shop.
It's an accomplishment that is remembered by many today, and is something I encourage everyone to remember this November as voters consider whether to keep Ron Johnson in the Senate.
Tyler Buechs
West Allis