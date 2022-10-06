Dear Editor: Having watched the first round of political ads regarding the U.S. Senate race, it's clear that Ron Johnson doesn't want us to focus on his positions regarding issues that are important to Wisconsinites.
He's convinced that we are too stupid or won't bother to remember that, over the span of his 12 years in office, he's consistently voted against women's reproductive rights and banning assault weapons. As an election denier and a supporter of the Big Lie, he refuses to acknowledge President Biden's victory and, after attempting to submit an alternative slate of electors then running for safety as the assault on the Capitol came too close, he wants us all to simply downplay the seditious insurrection as nothing more than ordinary folks expressing their opinions.
His latest brainstorm is to make funding for Social Security discretionary.
Enough is enough. It's time to send Johnson a clear message that he no longer has our confidence to represent us in Washington, D.C.
Michael Herring
Madison