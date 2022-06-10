Dear Editor: A straight line runs between the stories on Alex Gee and Ron Johnson in the June 1 issue of the Cap Times.
After the killing of Black people by a white person, such as the recent massacre in Buffalo, New York, rather than asking about the response of the Black community, Gee said, white people should be talking to white people about racial hatred and white supremacy, and discussing what they can do about it. When under the guise of rejecting critical race theory, Johnson complains about elementary and high school curricula that teach the real history of slavery and racism in the United States, he is actually rejecting precisely one of the bases for the conversations among white people for which Alex Gee is calling.
White people should be leading the chorus of people seeking next November to oust Johnson from office, whom the Cap Times called a “sick, twisted liar.”
J. Denny Weaver
Madison