Dear Editor: You've probably been bombarded with Senate campaign ads. You'll have heard commercials say that Ron Johnson is an out-of-touch multimillionaire who has used his position to benefit himself and his billionaire donors. But you'll also have seen pro-Johnson ads that trumpet his work as a dishwasher at age 15.
However, Ron Johnson's talking point shows that he really is out-of-touch with today's working and middle classes.
Johnson was born in 1955, and was therefore 15 in 1970. In 1970, the federal minimum wage was $1.60, or $12.24 in today's dollars. A wage of $12.24 isn't high, but at least it's survivable. And it gave Johnson time to establish the connections he used to inherit his business.
But today, the federal minimum wage (and therefore Wisconsin's) is $7.25. Someone working the same job Johnson brags about working would make a fraction of the money he made, and be far from able to sustain themself the way he could.
What's more, Johnson wants to eliminate the minimum wage entirely. Apparently, dishwashers and other service workers are still earning too much. Hence, he's trying to ensure that nobody else has the opportunity he brags about having. Does this sound like someone in touch with today's working class?
In the 70s, conditions for the likes of Johnson were also much better than they are today. Across the U.S. — and especially in Wisconsin — unions regularly negotiated wages and benefits with employers. But thanks to politicians from Johnson's party — from Ronald Reagan to Scott Walker — unions have been destroyed and employers have gained unilateral power.
Sen. Johnson, take a break from your donors and spend some time with today's working class. Maybe then you'll understand the difference between their conditions — the ones you helped create — and your own.
Optima Kamtekar
Madison