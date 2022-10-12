Dear Editor: Ron Johnson has seized on a report listing $608,528 spent by the Wisconsin Dignitary Protection Unit for security for Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, for the past three years.
Johnson states that Barnes "abuses state resources and taxpayer hard-earned dollars" by demanding this protection and "using the State Patrol as his own Uber service." That is rich, coming from Johnson, who this year alone has billed taxpayers to cover the cost of nine trips between his Florida vacation home and Washington D.C.
Of course, the intent of Johnson's ads on this issue is to mislead voters. In fact, decisions regarding the level of security required to protect a lieutenant governor in Wisconsin are made solely by the Protection Unit, not by Barnes or his staff. Yet Johnson's campaign spokesperson, Alex Zimmerman, called the three-year expenditure of $608,528 for Barnes "outrageous and unprecedented."
This conveniently ignores past records listing amounts spent on security for state officials. For example, in 2013, taxpayers spent $2.23 million in one year to protect former Gov. Scott Walker and his family, including $978,000 to protect Walker's private Wauwatosa residence, though his sons were away in college and Walker was living in the Maple Bluff Executive Residence.
Sadly, Johnson doesn't let facts stand in the way of misleading voters and smearing an opponent.
Marsha Gregg
Madison