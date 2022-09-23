Dear Editor: In response to Joe Biden's speech where he calls MAGA Republicans an existential threat to our democracy, angst-driven Republicans say Ron Johnson and Tim Michels represent a voice for the rest of us.
Biden specifically meant that MAGA Republicans are Trump followers. Both Johnson and Michels received and wholeheartedly accepted Trump's endorsement — no push-back. They boarded the Trump train, conditions and baggage included. They must accept what he says, not challenge it, or suffer consequences. Neither seems to be suffering from any Trump backlash. They were not primaried, nor were there any Trump rallies to correct misbehavior.
The baggage they accepted to carry is tacit approval that: The 2020 election was stolen, replete with voter fraud; that Donald Trump is the rightful president and should be immediately reinstalled; the Proud Boys should stand down, but stand by; Jan. 6 was a mostly peaceful, righteous political discourse and so many participants are being treated badly; the DOJ and FBI should be defunded, the vicious out-of-control scoundrels that they are; we have an open border, with drugs, criminals and pedophiles pouring in; there are always alternate facts; mainstream media is the fake news; and "We are Q" is OK.
Note the recent Ohio Trump rally with Q support. Trump even wore a Q lapel pin.
If you really accept that tip of the baggage iceberg as OK, then vote for Johnson and Michels. If not, write someone in, vote democratic or, I hate to say it, just don't vote.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg