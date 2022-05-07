Dear Editor: In a recent interview, Sen. Ron Johnson said claims that COVID-19 vaccines intentionally cause AIDS may be true.
Johnson hosted a “COVID-19: A Second Opinion” panel of supposed COVID-19 experts on Jan. 24. Attorney Leigh Dundas, who was at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol calling for former Vice President Mike Pence to be executed, and who has made repeated comparisons of COVID-19 vaccines to Nazi Germany, spoke at the event. As did Dr. Ben Marble, who said that if he had the ability he would end the COVID-19 pandemic via bombings and executions, among many other conspiratorial thoughts, during an interview with prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Regarding his COVID-19 causing AIDS comments, Johnson tweeted that he was being distorted and defamed by the corporate media, and that he never stated or believes that the COVID vaccine causes HIV. Johnson was asked during his March 2 virtual town hall why Dundas and Marble spoke at his COVID-19 panel. He claimed Dundas snuck into his panel, and while loudly talking over and cutting off his constituent said he did not want to censor anyone.
A U.S. senator associating with folks like Dundas and Marble gives their anti-vaccine messages legitimacy. Regardless of whether Johnson stated that COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS (a claim that he did not in any way push back on), he is helping spread that message.
Dan Rutter
Wauwatosa