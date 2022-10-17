Dear Editor: Ron Johnson isn’t soft on crime. He is all for it. He committed crimes by using his office to attempt to submit fraudulent votes from false electors in support of the Jan. 6 Insurrection Donald Trump and his cronies instigated.
Johnson supported Trump’s lies about the election. Johnson chose Trump over democracy. Johnson thinks wealth equals power while his oath to protect and defend the Constitution means nothing. Other candidates like Tim Michels also support Trump over democracy. Check the stand of many Republican candidates for office at all levels of government and one discovers they have chosen Trump over democracy. The vast majority of Democrats running for office in all levels of government support the rule of law and the will of the people; they support our democracy.
The election this November is a referendum on democracy. We can choose candidates who serve the people, or we can elect candidates who will serve Donald Trump and other authoritarians who believe only in amassing more wealth and power for themselves while they force us to bend to their will.
To find out where candidates stand on issues visit the League of Women Voters Election Information website.
Jason Maloney
Washburn