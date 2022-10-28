Dear Editor: Ladies and gentlemen, our next category is most unresponsive elected official in Wisconsin. And the rotten onion goes to … it’s a tie. Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Mark Pocan.
In December of 2020 I called Johnson’s office in Madison — a recording. A couple of days later after no callback, I called his office in Milwaukee — a recording and no callback. I filled out a confidentiality form on his website to allow them to look into my case. No response.
I had a problem with the IRS. It was sitting on a check I had sent and apparently had no staff to open mail or process or answer the phone, but its automated system was in full operation threatening me with liens and prosecution.
I thought maybe our senator, chair of the Government Oversight Committee, would be interested. But apparently he prescribed mouthwash and horse pills to his staff and gave them the pandemic “off.”
I called Mark Pocan's office last spring before a meeting at the Dane County airport about the F-35s. His local office recording said the office was open, then the office is closed today. I called the D.C. office and an aide said he wasn’t aware of Pocan’s amendment for remediation, but he would get back to me. Six months later and I’m still waiting.
Constituent relations are an important part of an official’s duties to find out how government programs are affecting their citizens and to help them navigate the bureaucracy.
Johnson and Pocan don’t care.
Richard Soletski
Madison