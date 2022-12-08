Dear Editor: The recent fiasco over the firing and rehiring of Sennet Middle School Principal Jeffery Copeland highlights the lack of Madison Metropolitan School District leadership by the superintendent, Carlton Jenkins.
MMSD is so into identity politics that they have completely lost sight of their primary mission, namely, to educate all children in a safe and orderly environment by supporting the teachers and administrators on the front lines. Copeland was unjustly fired for speaking his mind and immediately the teachers came to his defense because he is a strong, competent, caring leader. The time delay in his rehiring is inexcusable; and all during his absence not one word from Superintendent Jenkins.
Finally, the School Board acted on the reinstatement. If this isn't a total lack of leadership I don't know what is. And if you're a proponent of identity politics the teachers at the board meeting supporting Copeland, who is Black, were white, which should be totally irrelevant.
Prior to the Copeland issue, Sean Leavy, principal of East, was reassigned to MMSD central administration instead of being fired after incompetent management at East.
Jenkins has six associate superintendents, a spokesperson and a bloated bureaucracy, when more teachers and classroom leaders are needed. As a result, MMSD has zero leadership and serious teacher morale problem.
I personally know five teachers, each with over 20 years of teaching experience, who say that the MMSD teaching environment and morale has never been worse. Jenkins leadership is nonexistent. He needs to be replaced ASAP.
Jerry Darda
Madison