Dear Editor: It’s past time the United States had a Black woman on the Supreme Court, and I am grateful for President Biden fulfilling his campaign promise to not only nominate a Black woman, but one of the most qualified judges to be nominated in history.
Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson has been confirmed on a bipartisan basis three times already. As a former federal public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, Judge Jackson has a vital perspective on how our legal system impacts the lives of everyday Americans. These unique experiences are often underrepresented on our highest court, and that’s why Judge Jackson’s point of view will be essential on the Supreme Court.
We deserve a court that not only reflects our society, but also reflects the human and legal experiences that have been missing in the history of our highest court.
We also deserve a smooth confirmation of Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson and call on Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to ensure that happens.
Rowan Abbott
Madison