Dear Editor: Enough! The president of the United States said it. Eighty percent of Americans say it. When will the Republicans in Congress, in our state Legislature, give up their constant negativity towards the Democrats and finally do something? How many more people will they allow to be killed, and how many more families have a loss. How many more times will it take for them to finally agree that we need gun control?
I am angry that it is taking so long for Republicans to finally say to the NRA, “Enough!" When will they say, “Thank you for your money, but our children’s lives are worth more than you can possibly donate?” When will they say, “We need laws to prevent unstable people from buying a gun?” When will they say, “That counselor knows that an 18-year-old is threatening to shoot up a school. We need a red flag law so they can’t buy a gun.”
When can we hold people responsible for allowing someone to take a gun from their house and kill people? When can we hold manufacturers responsible for pushing and advertising their killing machines? We did it with tobacco, why not with guns?
I am angry. I agree with the president: Enough! It’s time for our legislators, from local to federal, to finally represent all the people, not just the gun-totin’ kerchief-wearing, flag-waving Trumpers.
It’s time to represent the front-tooth missing, freckle-faced cute little kid from down the block.
Work for us. Enough!
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock