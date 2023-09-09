Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the most power-driven elected official in Wisconsin government, is leading efforts to impeach newly elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz because she criticized election district maps while running for office.
These maps were drawn in secret under the direction of Vos over 10 years ago. Vos acknowledged in 2021 that partisanship was a consideration when drawing the new legislative maps.
These election districts have allowed Republicans to hold near super majorities in both houses of the Legislature since 2011. Wisconsin Republicans control two-thirds of the legislative seats in a state that was essentially tied in each of the last two presidential elections. This is how severely partisan Vos’ maps have allowed one power-driven legislator to dictate party-over-people government in Wisconsin.
Vos so desperately wants to hold onto power that he is willing to deny the votes of 1 million plus Wisconsin voters by impeaching a newly elected Supreme Court justice who has yet to hear a single case.
Allowing Protasiewicz to vote on the maps would probably mean that the boundaries will be redrawn, weakening Vos’ disproportionate power that Republicans have wielded in the Legislature for the past 13 years.
Vos is seeking to impeach Protasiewicz on the grounds that she seeks to save and return Democracy in Wisconsin. Vos cannot be allowed to deny the election of any official that the peole have freely and fairly chosen to serve them.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn