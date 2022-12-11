Dear Editor: Regarding "Madison seeking public feedback on new train station location," Dec. 5.
Historically, funding for Amtrak has been abysmally low. In 2018 Trump pitched a $3.7 trillion budget. Amtrak got $2 billion, and Trump wanted that reduced to $1.4 billion. And $1.4 billion divided by $3.7 trillion equals .0378378378378%.
While we spend this kind of money on an extremely important aspect of infrastructure, the rest of the world laughs at us. The military got $600 billion. In 2019, U.S. states and local governments spent $203 billion on road construction, and it's very OK to sit in traffic. Do you think the the U.S. will ever achieve the transportation levels that say, Australia, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, Scandenavia, etc., have? I hope so.
In 2010, my daughter and I took an Amtrak from Milwaukee to the Twin Cities to visit the University of Minnesota. The trip took six hours. The trains must yield to the U.S. freight system. But when we arrived, we took the fledgling Twin Cities commuter rail line (since significantly expanded) from the train station to the downtown Minneapolis area and walked to our hotel. The next day we combined walking and use of the commuter line to get to and from the U of M for my daughter's meetings.
Last August my wife and I relocated to Madison to live out our waning years. Since then, we've seen some of the most worst driving that competes with any large U.S. city. So the prospect of "a new intercity passenger rail service in Madison" excites us. Does that mean there will be light rail trains travelling around the city? If so. I hope that there is a stop in Cherokee Park.
I do not need to attend a meeting. To whom do my wife and I send an email with our yea votes?
Kevin J. Horvath
Madison