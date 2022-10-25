Dear Editor: According to Dr. Zorba Pastor on Public Radio, in 2014 Obama passed legislation to allow for less expensive hearing aids and gave the FDA until 2017 to explore these options. In 2017, bipartisan legislation passed the law to break a monopoly on hearing devices/aids and allow them to be sold more inexpensively for U.S. consumers.
In the first months of the Biden administration, Biden gave the FDA several months to get this legislation enforced.
Finally, in mid-2022, we see press about hearing devices that are equal to and one-third to one-fourth the price. The monopolistic companies that kept the prices unreasonably high and then lobbied the FDA to drag their feet now may be spreading misinformation to try to fight people getting cheaper hearing devices at Costco and other sources.
You see how, again, it took a Democratic administration to propose legislation to get money-saving policies passed for us hard-working, working-class citizens, and then nearly nothing happened during the Republican administration. Finally another Democratic administration got the job done for us. Same for education, health care choices, Social Security, Medicare and so many initiatives for the majority of citizens. Remember this when you vote.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville