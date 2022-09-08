Dear Editor: If you want to discover more about a given social or political issue you may want to turn off the sound or video for attack ads on TV and radio.
While it may be good politics to play up one candidate while attacking another it does little to solve many pressing social or political issues. We should be doing more to address inequality in income, racial disparities, women's rights and health, access to a good education and living a comfortable life well into retirement. However, I see little serious discussion on these important issues.
People from other countries are often amazed that although the U.S. is one of the most powerful nations on Earth right now, we seem to be riddled with dysfunction because we can't seem to address even basic human needs over consumption and profit.
It would be nice if we could just have town hall debates and remove all the attack ads from TV and radio during an election season.
However, this will probably never occur as long as consulting, lobbying and advertisement interests reign supreme in the United States of America.
Jeff Herringa
Milwaukee