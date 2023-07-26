Dear Editor: Israeli lawmakers ended the Supreme Court’s critical oversight of Israel’s Parliament, stopping the system of checks and balances and pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criminal investigation, multiple indictments, trials and prison for his questionable deeds and corruption is willing to diminish the powers of the Supreme Court to skirt justice and remain in power.
Israel does not have a constitution and has relied on its Supreme Court to check parliamentary actions that are not in the best interests of its citizens. Netanyahu has now made common cause with the hateful voices in his country and has inflamed tribal conflicts among his own people. He is willing to erode the liberty of his people to ensure his own.
A cynical and self-admiring Donald Trump is facing legal consequences for efforts to thwart our Constitution and remain in power. He is bashing prosecutors, judges and the rule of law as he faces multiple indictments. Trump is attempting to arouse fury and tribalism in American society claiming he is our retribution against a government that is out to get both him and us.
The eagerness to put self before country is the common thread between these two unprincipled politicians. Trump, like Netanyahu, will stop at nothing to protect himself from the reach of the law, even at the expense of our Constitution and democracy. This serves as a warning of what could befall America in 2024.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn