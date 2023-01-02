Dear Editor: Is the IRS corrupt? Their motto appears to be “don’t tax the rich; squeeze the little guys.” President Donald Trump’s taxes show massive IRS corruption.
The former POTUS claimed $21 million in charitable deductions and was granted the deduction with no proof or paperwork. Voters know the selfish former POTUS is anything but a charitable person, yet the IRS accepted his highly inflated deduction. How many more rich people have gotten away with such lies on their taxes? Shouldn’t the rich have to prove their deductions to the IRS like other taxpayers?
No wonder the Supreme Court allows dark money contributions to our gerrymandered representatives. Citizens United allows the rich to lie and rob our nation and puts certain people above the law. Vote for transparent candidates. Do not expect anything but extremism from MAGAs and the extreme court.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo