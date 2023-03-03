Dear Editor: Putin claims territorial integrity and border security are his overriding concerns.
He fears Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, thus permitting NATO to be on his nation’s border.
So establish an immediate cease fire, require Russia to withdraw all forces from Ukraine (with the possible exception of Crimea) and restore the Ukrainian/Russian border. Admit both nations to NATO.
Sound crazy?
Think about it. An attack on any NATO nation is an attack on all NATO nations. Sovereignty and security would be guaranteed to both Ukraine and Russia.
Russia could never again attack Ukraine.
If Putin is lying about his real intentions and concerns, and those of his country he will not accept the invitation to join NATO. However, he will no longer have any rational excuse for his aggressive actions and will forever be a pariah.
Thomas E. Lister
Middleton