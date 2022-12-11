Dear Editor: The U.S. Supreme Court held forth on a hypothetical case that had never happened, and accepted this case when there are much more serious cases to be tried.
Why waste their time just so Samuel Alito, the Hobby Lobby justice, and Clarence Thomas, the Trump justice, and other right-wing justices can make jokes and try to legislate from the bench? Let's let the legislative body make the laws and this partisan court fairly judge them.
Watch SCOTUS in regard to the Moore v. Harper case, which could ruin our democracy by allowing electors in each state to overrule the public vote and choose their own candidates. Let's ask Sen. Ron Johnson about his part in how to deliver a fake set of electors to Washington in order to overthrow the 2020 election or prevent the certification of that election.
I think the citizens of Wisconsin deserve an investigation of Johnson and his contacts in Wisconsin and Washington that day.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville