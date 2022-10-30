Dear Editor: As an American citizen, I am writing to express my alarm, dismay, disgust, and many other emotions I’ve felt after hearing about the voter intimidation occurring in many states.
Watching voters drop off their ballots, dressing in paramilitary clothing and taking pictures of voters is obvious intimidation actions. I experienced this type of poll watcher during the 2004 election when a person made a point of photographing me. I thought it was un-American then and am disheartened the behavior techniques seem to have spread and expanded.
We all just want to vote for whomever we want to vote for — no big conspiracy except for those who want to create one to support their own suspicions or actions.
Mary L. Steensrud
Jefferson