Dear Editor: As a Type 1 diabetic since age 12, diagnosed in 1972, I am outraged that there were any votes against price caps on a 100-year-old drug.

I had $20,000 in medical out-of-pocket expenses, despite being fully insured for 2021. It was $150 each refill in copays, just for the test strips necessary to determine the amount of insulin needed and another $150 for the insulin.

But apparently I was fortunate. The supplies needed for my insulin pump, another $10,000 expense paid the previous year, make up most of the remaining amount, considering I paid $888 per month for the privilege of having this health insurance policy.

Enough already, my life is considerably altered due to a disease I couldn't prevent and have had to loose a normal childhood for. I was told at age 12, don't worry, you can live another 30 or 40 years. I have outlived the expectations, barely.

Barb Steele

Edgerton

