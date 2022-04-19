Dear Editor: Inflation. We know what it is. It is something we cannot afford. We feel it in the price of in groceries. We feel at gas station. I personally saw a man at pump six fall to his knees in prayer and genuflect. And he was a Buddhist.
The last time oil was $100 per barrel was 2014. By December, 2014, regular cost $2.54 a gallon. Price gouging? You tell me.
Genius economists, business leaders, Wall Street pundits and all the king’s men, would have us believe inflation to be an imponderable, inexplicable enigma that makes the riddle of the sphinx seem like a nursery rhyme, solutions no more attainable than a trip to Mars on a bicycle.
While we, the regular people, sit in our kitchens wringing our hands, corporate America is laughing all the way to the bank. And they’re laughing hard. And why not?
Despite a global pandemic, despite supply chain backups, despite the existential threat of climate change, 2020 saw record breaking corporate earnings. Not to be outdone, corporate earnings broke that record in 2021. And 2022?
“Judging by the stock market, investors see more good times ahead for profits in 2022, according to Bloomberg Businessweek, March 30, 2022. Good times? Seriously?
But have no fear sisters and brothers. Here, at no extra charge, is the inflationary price pain equation. Write it down. Ready?
Cost + record profits = record prices = inflation. And there ya go. Voila!
It’s all about greed. They win. We lose. I’m not sure you can legislate against greed, but please fellas, don’t urinate on my leg and tell me it’s rainin’.
Mark Weiss
Cambridge