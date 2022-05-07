Dear Editor: An open letter to my state and federal representatives:
I am writing this letter on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day. Today I had the privilege of listening to a number of courageous Indigenous survivors of abuse and family members of those murdered describe their heartbreaking family experiences and cultural history of being brutalized, ignored, silenced or worse, by authorities. Many felt they could speak about their experiences for the first time today surrounded by caring people. They were anything but invisible today.
There needs to be clear protocols between law enforcement agencies to hold perpetrators accountable and resources provided to ensure survivors and families receive culturally appropriate services.
Some survivors expressed the devastation of little or nothing being done by law enforcement to prosecute their abuser or even to log the incident into the Department of Justice database. One survivor stressed that it is a human right to have crimes against a person fully investigated.
I am writing to ask you to take the lead on legislation providing resources to families in even the smallest of tribes, to adequately fund and to monitor implementation of the legislation. Federal legislation in support of missing and murdered Indigenous women has been underfunded and has failed to be fully implemented. They are just more government broken promises. We can and must do better.
Ellen Magee
Madison