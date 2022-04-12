Dear Editor: It’s hard not to feel helpless as we watch the tragedy in Ukraine deepen day after day. Without direct military involvement, our country’s options are limited. However, this is not the case with the war in Yemen, which has been ongoing since 2015, producing profound suffering for the Yemeni people.
Like Ukraine, the Saudi invasion of Yemen was that of a larger neighboring country on its smaller, but sovereign neighbor, for political reasons. But with this war, the U.S. has been directly supporting the Saudi aggressor, so extensively that it’s known in Yemen as the Saudi-U.S. war. We have supplied weapons, intelligence and strategic support like in-air refueling and spare parts that keep Saudi bombers in the air. If we stopped supporting the Saudi-led coalition, this war would end in short order.
Our tax dollars are helping create a terrible humanitarian crisis of death, starvation and displacement. While there is violence on both sides of this conflict, the bulk of the devastation and deaths have been in Yemen.
There is now a fragile two-month ceasefire, a perfect opportunity for the U.S. to recalibrate its involvement and engage in diplomatic solutions to the crisis. Congress can pass a war powers resolution that reasserts the constitutional right and duty to decide on war, and you can urge your member of Congress to support such a resolution. At the very least, urge them to support lifting the blockade that has kept food, medicine and fuel from reaching the desperate people of Yemen.
Karen Greenler
Madison