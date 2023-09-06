Dear Editor: A letter in your paper suggested we should not have to have government mandating the wearing of masks.
First of all, we put them on to protect ourselves and other people. Gov. Tony Evers correctly shut the state down because of COVID-19. Wisconsin lost a little over 16,000 people to COVID-19. In Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut Florida down then saw that was going to hurt his career in politics so then he did a 180 and said he was selling freedom. No masks were allowed to be required by any business or they would be fined $5,000 for each offense.
How did that work out? Well Florida has 3.7 times more people than Wisconsin, but age-wise Florida is only 2.4 years older than the population in Wisconsin. Also in Florida you can spend most of your time out in fresh air. So when you do the math Florida should have had no more than 60,500 die from COVID-19. Well they have had over 87,000 people die in the state from COVID-19.
So because DeSantis was selling "freedom" about 27,000 people died.
Evers did the right thing.
Jerry Johnson
Madison