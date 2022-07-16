Dear Editor: I am listening to the beep of machinery working with the Dragon Dredge across Highway 51 from my house, which is the last house on the southwest edge of McFarland (on what probably should not have been a buildable lot, even in 1960 when this small house was constructed.)
The house is located at the confluence of Lake Waubesa and the Yahara River. I love this spot. My job, as I see it, is to maintain this land and waterfront to the best of my ability, which I have been doing for 31 years now. The Dragon Dredge is going to significantly help me in this effort, long-term.
The Yahara River joined us from the roadside, from the Babcock Conservancy side, and even crept up to my front yard gardens that I rebuilt. Thank you to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and all who are working on this project that has huge, wide-ranging benefits to the land, the waterways, the critters and the rest of us.
Judith Adrian
McFarland