Dear Editor: According to the 2020 census 49.9% of Wisconsinites are women. Currently, the personal freedom of half the population of the state is in jeopardy because of Republicans like Sen. Ron Johnson.
While Democrats like Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes fight for the rights of that 49.9%, Johnson has fought for over a decade to take our fundamental rights away.
I have personally experienced the pain, sadness and shock of a miscarriage. I had what is called an “incomplete miscarriage,” which means the miscarriage didn’t resolve on its own. I hemorrhaged and had to be rushed to the emergency room. I was told that I needed urgent surgery to remove the remaining tissue in my uterus and stop the bleeding. I was terrified, in pain and overwhelmed as I tried to process everything that was happening. I was rushed into surgery, which was a fast, successful procedure. I healed and went home.
The procedure I had is considered a type of abortion.
So imagine that same incident happening today under an abortion ban that Ron Johnson supports. In Wisconsin, as a direct result of Republicans like Johnson pushing to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion is illegal. If Republicans get control of the Senate, they’ll try to make abortion illegal nationwide.
Under this reckless agenda, would my doctor need permission from a legal team or the hospital board to decide exactly how life-threatening my situation was and what treatment options they’d allow while I waited?
Make no mistake, abortion is health care, and Mandela Barnes knows that. That’s why the election in November is vital, and we no longer have the option of sitting quiet.
The choice for voters is clear: Mandela Barnes supports reproductive justice and will work with the Senate to ensure that we don’t roll Wisconsin (and the rest of the U.S.) back in time, while Johnson wants women to have fewer rights than we've had for the last 50 years.
Please register to vote if you haven’t already, and cast your ballot in November for Mandela Barnes. Half the population is depending on you.
Nicole Slavin
De Pere