Dear Editor: Dan Knodl “won” Senate District 8 by a whopping 1.7%, or a margin of 1,296 votes out of 75,712 cast.
This district has been gerrymandered many times to protect the just-resigned Alberta Darling. I actually live in the last home in the district, a spikey line up Lake Michigan.
District 8 was a reliable Republican district. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson won it in 2011 by 63%, reduced to 54% in 2022. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels narrowly won the district by 52% in 2022.
But Knodl’s first task is to impeach newly elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who crushed spoilsport Dan Kelly by 12 points.
What was Justice Janet’s crime? She got elected.
But Knodl is not new to the impeachment game. He wanted to impeach John Chisholm, Milwaukee County’s well-respected DA. He did not want Gov. Tony Evers left out. He wants to impeach him as well.
“Landside” Dan does not believe in cooperating in any nonpartisan projects. This is in stark contrast to former Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner and Rep. Glenn Grothman who worked or work with others.
Knodl loves conspiracy theories. Perhaps that is how he will create a reason to impeach those elected folks with whom he disagrees.
How much better our district would be if elected officials worked together. Our senate district has become more moderate, and an elected senator would be wise to work with others, especially when he won by a slim margin.
Bob Chernow
Grafton